Is Christine Done Being a Sister Wife?

During the discussion, Robyn asked Christine, “Do you want to be done with the rest of us?” Christine responded, “No. I think that we are all going to have times when were closer together and times when we’re not. Like we are now.”

Robyn later told the cameras, “I’m still in shock a little bit. The idea that Christine wouldn’t be my sister wife, it feels wrong to me.”

Meri, however, had another take on Christine’s decision. “When a family splits up, it’s really just not that easy,” she said in one of her confessional interviews. “If women are not married to the same man, you’re not a sister wife anymore. I really have no idea what this all means.”