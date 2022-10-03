Kody and Janelle Get Real About Coyote Pass

Janelle, 53, opened up to Kody about her plan for their plot of land on Coyote Pass in Arizona. She revealed that she was about to be kicked out of her rental and was done with all of the inaction. “I don’t have a house. I think I can buy an RV,” she explained. “We can stay in it and I can pour all my resources into the house build.”

While Kody was trying to process the idea of Janelle and their six kids — Logan, 28, Madison, 26, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 23, Gabriel, 20, and Savannah, 17 — coming in and out of an RV, Janelle confessed that she already bought one. “Do I want to live in an RV? It’s not our choice, it’s her choice,” he told the cameras.

Janelle, however, was committed to the idea and ready to start building on their land once she was all set up in the mobile home. “I want to be bold and I want to do this. I want to take risks,” she said. “I’m willing to do it.”

The Utah native eventually told her sister wives about her new living arrangement and they were all a bit caught off guard. “It sounds like my definition of hell,” Christine said in a confessional, noting that Janelle “has always wanted to do this. It seems so crazy.”

Meri, 51, also called the idea “crazy” but pointed out, “If that’s what Janelle wants to do then that’s what Janelle should do. That is crazy.” Robyn thought it sounded “miserable” but gave Janelle her support.