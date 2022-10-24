Kody and Christine Bicker Over His Oklahoma Trip

Kody’s wives had mixed feelings over him traveling to Oklahoma to officiate his friend Brian’s wedding. “Yeah, the travel choice is interesting to me,” Janelle said, noting that her spouse had previously shunned trips amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was like, what about COVID? Are you going to mask up while you’re officiating?” Christine asked.

The Utah native later revealed that once her and Kody’s daughter Ysabel learned that her dad traveled for a friend but not to be by her side during her past surgery, she was livid. “Ysabel’s heartbroken,” Christine explained. “She goes, ‘How can he justify officiating Brian’s wedding when he wouldn’t even come to my surgery?’”

Kody, on the other hand, denied that the wedding trip and surgery situation were in any way comparable. “Ysabel’s surgery was at a time and a situation where it would’ve required that I’m six or eight weeks away from home,” he told the cameras. “I was gone for four days for Brian’s wedding. That’s it.”

Christine, however, confessed that she was “mad” that Kody seemed to choose a friend over their daughter.