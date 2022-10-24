Kody and Christine Don’t See Eye to Eye on Their Arizona House

“We’re moving and keeping this house. What I’m thinking about doing is renting out [the place],” Christine suggested to her former spouse, noting that their daughter Gwendlyn can continue to live there and she can stay there when she brings Truely to visit.

Kody, meanwhile, proposed selling the house so the family can pay off their Coyote Pass property and start building. “The family actually bought the house,” the patriarch pointed out during a confessional interview. “It’s not your house, it’s our house.”

Christine, for her part, told the cameras: “If I’m going to sell my house, I’m going to keep the proceeds. If I sell, I’m not going to put that money into Coyote Pass. That ship sailed for me.”