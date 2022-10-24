Kody Faces Off Against Gabriel

“Me and my dad we don’t talk as much as we used to. Ever since we talk about COVID and stuff. Tension has been really high,” Gabe, 21, said during a confessional after working with his dad to level his mom Janelle’s RV. “It just seems like he’s tired of putting in effort into maintaining something with me. I don’t really understand what I did wrong.”

The Wyoming native disagreed with his son’s interpretation of events, saying, “The whole issue here with me and Gabriel isn’t that Gabriel doesn’t know what’s going on. Gabriel knew what the rules were. He was gaslighting me I feel like.”