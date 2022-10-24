Kody Grapples With the Concept of Marriage

While traveling to Oklahoma for his friend’s wedding, Kody revealed how conflicted he was over being the officiant of the ceremony. He noted, “I’m still in a very bad place” when it comes to his own divorce from Christine.

“I drove here decrying marriage and the foolishness of it. If I stutter through this thing and do the worst job ever, I’m only partly to blame,” he said in a confessional, seemingly revealing he procrastinated on his speech due to his split from Christine.

Kody also joked about his first plural union with Janelle while spending time with the groom. “I admit, the day I married Janelle, she was my first plural wife, I was asked how I felt,” he reflected. “I said, ‘Well, I feel as nervous as a three-legged cat on a hot tin roof.’”

Both Robyn, 43, and Janelle, 53, told the cameras that Kody was struggling after Christine left him. “He feels like it’s a little bit of a failure that this marriage is falling apart,” Janelle said, while Robyn pointed out, “I know he’s been in a dark place.”

Before performing the ceremony, Kody again shared his thoughts about love, revealing, “My thoughts so far about marriage, ironically, have been mixed. … I am still shocked that [my friends] Brian and Judith wanted me to do it. Yes, it is something I am used to doing. But I’m also a failed priest. I’ve got a wife leaving me.”