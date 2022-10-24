The Custody Battle Over Truely Begins

“You and I have to actually have a child custody agreement in place or the state takes her — essentially becomes the owner of her. It’s stupid,” Kody explained to Christine ahead of her Utah move. “Otherwise, you’re going to get a lawyer [involved].”

Christine confessed to the cameras: “I’ve always wanted to him be around his kids. He just doesn’t trust me.” Kody agreed with his ex, saying in a confessional, “No, I don’t trust her. What’s the next move she’s going to make against me?”

While Kody was adamant about a child custody agreement for Truely, he told Christine he didn’t want anything to be recorded in Utah after the family left the state in 2011. “My wives and I left Utah under duress. She’s going back to a state that hates me,” he explained. “I don’t trust her. Whether she’s going to be good to me is unknown.”

The duo didn’t resolve the issue during their conversation, but it did leave Christine wondering what she would do next. “I would love to not get a lawyer involved,” she said. “We’re not legally married so we don’t have to go down that road.”