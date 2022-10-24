Truely Sounds Off on Her Parents’ Split

“She told me last after everybody else … and we were about to leave. It was kind of hurtful,” Truely told the cameras of her mom finally telling her about the breakup. “It did feel like a betrayal that she wouldn’t bother to tell me about it and I was going to be affected the most.”

Christine noted that “there is a little bit of spark that is not in her eye yet,” adding, “Of course, she’s still sad.”

Kody, for his part, talked to Truely the day after Christine broke the news to her that they were no longer together. “She seemed to have dealt with it either very well — or maybe she just buried it emotionally. She seemed very OK,” he recalled. “I’m kind of glad she’s not broken hearted by the divorce. I wish I could get them to stay.”

Truely confessed: “I haven’t really talked to Dad a lot about the divorce.”