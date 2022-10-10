Christine and Kody’s Kids React to Split

Following the graduation bash, both Ysabel and Mykelti shared their thoughts on their parents calling it quits. “I did see it coming. Of course, I’m sad about it. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out,” Ysabel explained. “I’m happy that my mom will be able to find somebody who she’s really, really happy with.”

Mykelti, for her part, told the cameras: I was honestly relieved when I heard that my mom was leaving my dad. They’re not happy. They’re not in love.”

Janelle, meanwhile, revealed what two of her sons’ reactions were to the news that Christine was leaving Kody. “My kids know. I don’t think Gabriel or Garrison are really that concerned because they’re already talking about visiting Christine in Utah,” she said. “They just see it as a disruption not a discontinuation.”