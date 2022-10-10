Meri Is ‘Lost’ After Her Mom’s Death, Kody Drama

“I’ve basically at this point, I’ve shut the bed and breakfast down. I just needed time to grieve,” Meri told the cameras, after revealing just how “sudden and unexpected” her mom’s death was to her and the family. “I need time to figure out what to do. Kody actually said to me the other day, he’s like, ‘Why don’t you just move up there?’ That was not my intention.”

Meri, who shares Leon, with Kody, expressed sadness over her husband’s remarks and willingness to let her move away. “The reason I’m suggesting this to Meri is, honestly, as a family [it] doesn’t feel like we interact that much,” Kody explained. “I’m not even trying to push her away.”

Meri, for her part, was conflicted with what comes next as she continued to grieve her mother — and tried to navigate Kody’s ups and downs. “I don’t know what to do. I am lost. I feel empty,” she said. “I feel like I have to figure out a lot of stuff and I don’t know how to figure it out. And the house just feels really empty without mom here. I’ll just keep working on it, I guess.”