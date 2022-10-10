The Wives Are Conflicted Over Christine’s Impending Move

Throughout the family’s celebration for Ysabel, it became clear that a few of the wives are still torn over Christine leaving the plural unit. “It’s strange because we’re in this moment and we’re having a nice time. How does this not work for everybody? Why isn’t this something worth fighting for?” Robyn said during a confessional.” I’m just one of those people who hopes constantly. I could make Christine feel like, Hey this is worth staying for.”

Meri agreed with Robyn and expressed confusion as to why they weren’t trying harder to fix things. “Why can’t we work on the things we need to work on?” she asked. “We’re not doing justice to our family. I’m devoted to doing what I need to do.”

Janelle, on the other hand, noted: “It feels like there’s storms brewing in the family.”