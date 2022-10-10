Ysabel’s Graduation Brings Everyone Together

After graduating from high school, Christine threw her and Kody’s daughter, Ysabel, a party that also celebrated her 18th birthday. While putting up decorations with their youngest daughter, Truely, Christine confessed that Kody had been unhelpful with the whole event.

“I need everybody’s help. I need Gwen’s help, I need Ysabel’s help, I need Truely’s help,” Christine told the cameras. “Well, Kody calls Ysabel and says, ‘Hey, how about we go hang out today before your party.’ I almost freaking lost it. Instead of Kody saying, ‘Hey, do you need some help with Ysabel’s party?’ ‘Cause it’s his daughter [he does nothing].”

The mother of six, who shares son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, with Kody, later revealed that she was “going to play nice” with her estranged spouse to help their kids have good relationships with their dad.

When it came to the party, all the wives and their children showed up and toasted Ysabel. They even sang her a song, which caused the birthday girl to cry happy tears. “It’s healing. It’s nice,” Robyn, 43, said of the party.