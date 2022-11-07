Are Christine and Kody Officially Divorced?

The patriarch confessed that it was “a little bit [of] news to me” when Truely informed Kody that he and Christine were “just divorced” after her mom told her the actual split was complete.

“We never went to our church leaders,” Kody said of his and Christine’s spiritual union during a confessional. “All the sudden it just sank into me that she’s just like, ‘Eh, I’m leaving so we’re divorced.’” (The duo were spiritually wed in 1994, but have never legally tied the knot.)

Robyn appeared to be equally as confused that Christine just decided that she and Kody were divorced without running it by the higher-ups in their faith. “We’re spiritually married to Kody by our church,” she told the cameras. “Technically from my understanding, until Christine is physical with another man she’s technically not divorced.”

Janelle, however, pointed out that “Christine has left the faith” so there aren’t really any protocols she has to follow to be fully separated from Kody.