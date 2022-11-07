Kody Doesn’t Consider Himself Married to Meri

“I don’t feel jealous of Christine that she’s leaving and I can’t. Because I can. I can do whatever I want,” Meri said, referring to her and Kody’s own issues. “My strength is sticking around and seeing if Kody would be willing to work on our relationship. So I leave that door open, but I’m not pining away for it.”

Meri noted that like Christine, she and Kody are “not legally married,” and despite their ups and downs she feels like “we’re still married.” Her spouse, however, doesn’t see things the same way.

“I don’t believe that we can ever be functional,” he told the cameras, saying he doesn’t “consider” them married. “I don’t believe that I will ever be emotionally safe with her.”

The bed and breakfast owner, for her part, admitted that there was definitely issues throughout their plural family. “We’re not functioning as a family anymore,” Meri said. “We haven’t for a really, really long time. It’s not just Kody and Christine’s relationship that has been an issue. There’s a lot of fractures.”