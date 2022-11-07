Robyn Claims Christine Is Lying About Kody Split Timeline

Christine alleged during a family meeting that the couple’s six children — she also shares daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, and Gwendlyn, 20, with her ex — voiced their concerns over her happiness well before she separated from Kody.

“They saw how separate we’ve been in Flagstaff. They also saw that Kody and I have been struggling for a long time,” she told the group. “The kids were like, ‘It looked like in Vegas that you and dad weren’t very close anymore.’” (The family moved to from Nevada to Arizona in 2018.)

Robyn took issue with that statement, firing back, “In Vegas? That’s a lie. I remember the conversations. I remember what was going on. I remember you guys having fun dates and hearing about that and seeing your guys’ relationship. So either you guys were faking it in front of me … I don’t know.”

The TLC personality was upset about Christine’s claim that Kody and Robyn’s romance was the only one thriving while they were located in Las Vegas, which Christine insisted she never said. “I don’t know exactly why she’s saying that I’m lying. Kody and did struggle in Vegas and my kids did say it,” Christine told the cameras.

Robyn, meanwhile, doubled down on her remarks, revealing in a confessional, “[Christine’s] sitting here saying everyone’s relationships were struggling in Las Vegas and we didn’t have what we had. And that Kody and I were the only ones that were OK. That’s not true.”