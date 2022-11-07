Robyn Has a Breakdown

“I’m pretty sure Robyn maybe misunderstood something that Christine said,” Meri said after Robyn started to get choked up about Christine allegedly claiming only Robyn and Kody were on good terms when the family lived in Nevada. “It sounded to me like she was quoting questions that she had been asked. And I think Robyn took it that it was just about her and Kody.”

Robyn continued to claim that she had “no idea” that Christine and Kody were struggling in Vegas, but Janelle argued that she just might have missed the signs.

“I have seen that Christine and Kody have been in a really bad spot for a long time,” Janelle said in a confessional. “But it almost feels like they’re trying to invalidate Christine. Just tell her that she’s being crazy and she’s doing it on a whim.”

Christine, meanwhile, tried to explain to Robyn that while she and Kody did have “more realistic conversations” over the past year, they couldn’t fix their marriage.

“Whatever. Don’t try to lump all the other relationships into it,” Robyn fired back, claiming that Christine said “in Vegas the only people that were close was us [me and Kody]. That’s what I heard and that’s why I’m getting frustrated.”

Christine, however, denied that she ever said anything like that. “I’m sorry if that was ever — I never meant that in Vegas. Kody and I were struggling in Vegas,” she clarified. Robyn later told the cameras, “I do not know how I got that out of what she said,” admitting she misunderstood the whole conversation.