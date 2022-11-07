The Kids Aren’t a ‘Cohesive’ Unit Anymore

During the family’s sit down, Janelle argued that Christine waiting to leave Kody ultimately helped all of the kids maintain a “cohesive” family unit. Kody, however, chimed in, saying, “They’re not cohesive.”

He argued: “[Meri’s child Leon] is not fitting in well with the family. [Christine’s son] Paedon is not fitting in well with the family. [Robyn’s kids from her first marriage] Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, they don’t fit in well with the rest of the family.”

Kody told the cameras, “Three of Janelle’s kids are close to three of Christine’s and that’s really it.” Janelle, for her part, didn’t listen to her spouse when speaking about the closeness of the kids.

“I think that there’s a lot of potential that they will be [close] through their whole lives. I think those years were valuable. To have those kids be home and have a nuclear family,” she explained to the group. “I can see being grandma to all these babies still regardless of if they’re my biological grandkids. To me, they’re still my grandbabies.”