Truely and Christine Are Moving In a Week

“Is she still sad we’re moving? Yeah,” Christine said of her and Kody’s youngest child, Truely, ahead of their move to Utah. “She has the best outlook she can have. She’s just chosen to accept it and be OK with it but that’s all.”

During the episode, the mother of six revealed that she sold her Arizona house and was therefore leaving town the following week — something she had yet to tell her fellow sister wives. “I don’t know how Kody feels. He can live his own life and I’m not going to question him on his choices,” she continued. “Yes, I’m taking Truely. But I’ll bring her back.”

Kody, meanwhile, confessed that he didn’t “want to go over to Christine’s house” after she returned from moving Ysabel, but he did want to see Truely, 12.

Amid her ups and downs with Kody, Christine gushed over the next steps of her life to the cameras. “Everything that I’ve been working toward is happening now,” she explained, before pointing out that big changes were on the horizon. “I’ve been married, gosh, how what, 27 years? I’m 49 and I’m starting over again. I do know I’m moving toward something better. And that’s enough most of the time.”

The Utah native revealed that she hoped her sister wives would “listen” to where she was coming from ahead of the relocation. “I am leaving in a week and I just hope they don’t hate me,” Christine added.