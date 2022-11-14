Kody and Janelle Continue to Butt Heads Over Land

“We’ve all sort of retreated back to our little holes,” Janelle explained after the family’s tense conversation, noting that she had refocused on building her home on their Coyote Pass property. “My eggs are all in this basket and I am just moving forward. I’m trying hard to build myself something here.”

Kody, meanwhile, got real about Janelle’s building issues, noting that she can’t start construction on her house until the family pays off the property. “I have been invested in this from the very beginning,” he claimed. “She doesn’t like me being involved because I disagree with her. She just does whatever she wants.”

Janelle, for her part, confessed that she’d gotten herself into a “very stupid position” when it comes to any chance of becoming an independent woman. “If I were to leave, or want to leave right now, I would have no estate. I have nothing to leave to my kids,” she said. “My hands are completely tied because everything I have asset-wise has everybody else’s name on it too.”

The mother of six later revealed that after going along with the purchase of Christine and Robyn’s Arizona homes, she wanted the family to back her choice to build her dream house.

“I’m not asking him to do anything. I’m not asking him for any money except for the money that the family has pledged to pay off this property,” Janelle told the cameras. “After that I don’t care. I’m just trying to build something for myself here.”