Kody Claims Christine Wasn’t There for the Family

“This is what I remember: ‘I was interested in the family, not in the man.’ That’s been your mantra. But it became about the man and not about the family. That’s the reason that I’m struggling in this,” Kody told his former spouse after Christine claimed she chose to leave him after he changed his mind about possibly moving back to Utah. “It wasn’t about that family. This is my frustration. I’m angry that you weren’t interested in investing in the family. It breaks my heart. Now we’re at this point where it’s just over.”

Christine argued that she “did love the idea of the family.” However, she said that if they didn’t have a “good marriage,” they couldn’t continue to be a strong plural unit.

“I did so much for the family. My house was always open to everybody,” she told the cameras. “The big family is great, but when you feel like you’re a minimal person in Kody’s big picture and you really don’t even matter — it changes the perspective on everything.”

The Utah native confessed to Kody and her fellow sister wives that she’d been “heartbroken for years” before she decided to walk away from their family.

“I’m so upset about how this has gone down. I don’t know the exact reason. I have no idea what’s going on with me,” Kody said during a confessional. “If I really boil it down — it feels like, after all I have done, I’m being rejected anyway. And it’s just not rejection for me. It’s rejection for some of my kids and my other wives.”