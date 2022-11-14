Meri Weighs In on Kody and Christine’s Issues

“My immediate thought was, ‘I might as well stand up and leave,’” Meri told the cameras after hearing that Christine wasn’t interested in being friends at the moment. “She doesn’t want to work on anything.”

Kody’s first wife continued: “I have seen her non-acceptance of Robyn. I have seen her disdain for me through the years. So, as much as it hurts me, I’m glad to know where she actually stands.”

She later added that Kody’s reaction was “not just emotions.” Instead, it was a “real” response from the head of the family. “I’m glad he said it,” Meri added.