Robyn and Christine’s Drama Comes to a Head

During the family meeting, Robyn revealed that she was “struggling” and was “not completely calm” as Christine explained how quickly she was leaving town. “I don’t mean to push you away. I’m just frustrated,” she told Christine.

Christine understood where Robyn was coming from, but when asked whether they could “work some stuff out” after she moved to Utah, the Cooking With Just Christine star shut down Kody’s fourth wife.

“I do see us having fun together. I think Janelle and I are super close. I’m not that close with the rest of you and for right now I kind of need it that way,” Christine said. “I’m not trying to end it that way.”

Robyn was taken aback but proceeded to ask another question, wondering what she was to Christine following the breakup.

“She’s treated you like dirt from the very beginning. That’s the relationship you have with her. That’s the reason I’m angry,” Kody chimed in before yelling at Christine. “You never tried to have really good relationship with these other people. You wanted to renegotiate a relationship with me. But you wouldn’t even have a decent one with them. It was always about the kids.”

He broke down, saying, “Man, just the knife in the kidneys over all these years. The sacrifices that I made to love you. Wasted. Accountability is what I’ve been asking for here, and you’re running away.”

While Christine argued that Kody’s allegations were “not true” and that she “never tried to treat anybody like crap,” the discussion ended with Kody storming off and Robyn crying by her car in Meri’s arms.