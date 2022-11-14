The Youngest Brown Child Is in Kindergarten

Toward the end of the episode, Robyn and Kody celebrated their youngest child, daughter Ariella, 6, going to her first day of kindergarten. The couple, who also share Solomon, 11, noted just how “emotional” it was for them to hit this milestone for their baby girl.

“I think it was the hardest drop-off I’ve ever done. He was getting a little bit emotional,” Robyn said during a confessional. “It was kind of like this moment we sat in it going like, ‘Woah. This is kind of difficult to do.’”

Kody, for his part, agreed that it was a big deal for Ariella to be off to school. “Ariella is my 18th child. And there is this sense that this is the last,” he said. “I sort of want to every day engage her and find out what your day is like. It is a poignant thought — sobering, if you will — to think that this is your last out of so many.”

The milestone also resonated with the rest of the sister wives, who reflected on how good of a father Kody was when their kids were young. “Kody, especially when they were little, was such a good dad,” Janelle told the cameras. “I thought Kody was stellar. He did such an amazing job relating to his kids.”

Meri agreed, saying, “When each of Kody’s kids were born, they all just brought so much joy to him. He loved hanging out with them. He was always a really, really good dad.”

Christine, meanwhile, pointed out that it was “important” to her to “keep the good memories” that her kids have with Kody “present” following their split.