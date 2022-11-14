Why Is Kody’s Relationship With the Kids Strained?

“I think your relationship is off with your kids because of COVID, not because of me,” Christine told her ex after he tried to put the blame on her amid their divorce. “Bull. You’re telling them. She’s playing a game. She’s been playing games for years. I just call bulls—t,” Kody said during a confessional.

While speaking to the group, however, Kody admitted he couldn’t “figure out” why he had become “so angry” after calling it quits with Christine. His remaining wives, meanwhile, pointed to his stress with the divorce as being the catalyst for his shift in personality and overall problems with the family.

“He’s just been off. He’s gone to a more angry place quicker than he ever did,” Janelle later explained. “I finally realized [that] he’s grieving.”

The patriarch later told the cameras, that after all their ups and downs, he no longer wanted to pretend with Christine. “I just feel like, for the past 14 years, I’ve just been sucking it up with her. Just trying to be a loving husband. Now that she’s leaving, I felt like giving her a piece of my mind,” he said. “This ain’t my fault. You did this. [That’s] what I feel like. I don’t care if that’s not fair. That’s how I feel. She did this. She’s going to go around and tell my kids that I didn’t love her. I feel like she needs to realize here with this that she wasn’t loving me.”