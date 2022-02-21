Future Friends?

Looking ahead, Kody hopes Christine “gets married” and that she has “a wonderful relationship,” adding, “I hope she’s happy.” His own path is a little more unclear, however.

“Now I just look forward to the healing process. Managing it and coming to a place where we’re friends again,” he said. “We had this experience. That’s over and have a good life. Be well, be happy. But I’m still in a grieving process now.”

Christine isn’t looking for romance just yet, but she is in a good place. “I’m dating me. I’m getting to know me better,” she concluded. “I feel light and I didn’t know life could be like this.”