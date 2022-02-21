How Christine and Kody’s Relationship Evolved

“For me, the real reality is [that] I didn’t know her. She didn’t know me. When we got married, we just didn’t know each other,” Kody shared about his early years with Christine. “We had never seen each other in tough situations. It frankly was a bad match.”

He revealed that within a year, his feelings toward the union changed. “I was like, ‘This is magical.’ And she had lifted the burden were struggling with so much with the relationship with Janelle and Meri,” Kody recalled. “I was really in love with her for 10, 12 years. A breath of fresh air. She brought a brightness to the experience.”

Christine remembered those times as well, claiming that she was a bit of a yes girl. She said that when she finally started saying “no,” things shifted in their marriage. “I had to be always positive and upbeat. All of a sudden, I realized I couldn’t [be like that] anymore,” she explained during the TLC show. “I think that he heard [me] but had no idea what to do because I had changed so much in a blink. Kody withdrew and then I withdrew and we just withdrew.”

Toward the end of the relationship, Christine said she and Kody went to therapy, claiming that’s where she learned he held “grudges way longer” than she did. Kody, however, denied the allegations. “I don’t carry grudges. She’s told you things that I fundamentally disagree with and all I’m doing now is defending myself,” he said in a strong tone. “I’m going to ask you now, [Sukanya], I don’t want to talk about Christine anymore.”