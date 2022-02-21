Meri, Janelle and Robyn Are Still Processing

Robyn was the most vocal of the sister wives, expressing anger about Christine’s choice to leave Kody. “What a waste. Because there’s two functioning people that could figure it out,” she said, breaking down in tears. “I don’t see why giving up is an option when you haven’t actually tried to fix it. I am frustrated and angry and devastated by Christine’s choice. She’s part of my big picture.”

The mother of five added: “Her kids are part of my big picture. I have been wanting to have a close relationship with her for years. Divorce just breaks everything up. It’s just hard.”

Janelle, meanwhile, acknowledged that Christine and Kody’s relationship was broken beyond repair. “They tried and tried. They have been to counseling. On both sides, they’ve tried,” she explained. “I think it got to the point where they just realized that it didn’t work anymore.”

She noted that the entire situation has been “hard,” especially since all of the wives lives are so entwined. “You’re pulling apart something that has been for 20 plus years. Who are you after that? Christine has been such this huge thing,” Janelle continued. “I’m trying to figure out how to not take sides.”

Meri, who has been going through her own ups and downs with Kody for years, admitted Christine’s absence is “so new to me.” She revealed during the tell-all, “I don’t know what to do with it. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it and get it. It makes no sense to me.”