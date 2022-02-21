The Intimacy Factor

“[The] hardest decision was to ask him to not be around anymore,” Christine said, noting that she couldn’t live in a loveless marriage. “I found out that he wasn’t attracted to me when we got married and I thought, ‘Oh, gosh, well that’s terrible.’ But then he said [that] he loved me now. So, I thought we were fine, and then it just became more and more apparent, certainly the last few years, he just wasn’t interested.”

The mother of six hit a breaking point when Kody allegedly said they would probably never be intimate again. Christine, who claimed she and Kody hadn’t held hands, touched or hugged in years, couldn’t get past that comment.

“I never said, no, that we weren’t going to be intimate again,” Kody claimed during the tell-all, noting that he wanted Christine to address the rumors that she was thinking about leaving when they discussed their sex life. “But I didn’t want to be intimate because I had someone who was basically stabbing [me] in the back, I felt like.”

When their relationship was breaking down, Kody remembered the disconnect between him and Christine surrounding the topic of sex. “I mean, there’s pressure in a bad relationship that is still intimate. It’s a really tough place to get to where intimacy is a duty, and I’m sitting there well aware of it,” he said. “I’m sitting there without the tools to say, ‘What’s going on here?'”

Christine, however, didn’t want to keep going through the motions once Kody allegedly took sex off the table. “I’m done pretending,” she said. “If when he comes into my room, he really doesn’t want to be there, I don’t want him there. And I tell you, it felt really good when he wasn’t there anymore.”