Utah Dealbreaker

The Brown family revealed during the tell-all that they were surprised to learn that Christine’s plea to move the unit to Utah appeared to be the final straw for her — and that it was ultimately what led her to leaving Kody.

“Why am I in the dark here?” he asked after watching the playback of Christine saying she wanted to end her marriage when Kody vetoed her choice to relocate from Las Vegas to Utah. “We’re supposed to be taking care of our kids here. For her, she’s just had her life completely controlled by four other people. That, I get.”

Looking back, Kody noted that Christine had been “complaining since the time we moved to Las Vegas” that she didn’t want to stay there. “Years ago, she shrugged. She did not like her life anymore. This is a singular moment that has been building up for years,” he claimed. “I’ve been trying to make her happy all the time. It’s this constant burden. … Frankly, [the problem could just be] plural marriage.”

Robyn explained that she didn’t think the Utah discussion was as big of an issue as it ended up being for Christine. (Christine has since relocated to her home state following her split from Kody in November 2021.)

“I had no idea that was what was at stake. I didn’t realize that if she didn’t move to Utah, she was done,” Robyn said on Sunday. “I knew there was some stuff going on, but it’s supposed to be none of my business. Even though it affects my life completely. She’s someone I love, and he’s someone I love. It’s very hard to watch.”