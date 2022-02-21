Who Still Wants the Polygamist Lifestyle?

“I know polygamists who are doing a much better job than me,” Kody vented during Sunday’s episode. “I wonder if there’s a disconnect. Are they living in that dissonance that I have experienced?”

The TLC personality reflected on how his plural marriages got so complicated over the past few years. “I wanted my wives to love each other. My biggest anger with [my] wives is the way they treat each other,” he said. “Honestly, there’s a wakeup call that I had in Flagstaff, [Arizona]: ‘If I was out of the picture, it’d be over.’”

Kody added that his split from Christine “had me questioning the lifestyle itself. Oh, hell yes. I question it all the time when you talk to women who are struggling in it.”

Christine, for her part, is totally done with the practice. “I don’t want polygamy, that’s for sure. Part of the reason I’m sure that I’m leaving is because I don’t believe in it for me anymore,” she explained. “God’s like, ‘No girl, you did it. You can go. Check.’”

Janelle noted that she is all in on the polygamist lifestyle after briefly questioning it amid the coronavirus pandemic. “There was a period of time when Kody was away for about six weeks and I thought, ‘Wow, life is really easy,’” she recalled. “I had to really kind of do some soul searching and realize that I want to be here still.”

Meri also confirmed her dedication to their family, saying, “I’ve put in a lot of work. [Kody’s] put in a lot of work. I still see the value in it.” However, when it comes to her husband’s future within the institution, she wasn’t as confident, adding, “Anybody can do whatever they want. If he wants to give up, he can give up.”