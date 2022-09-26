Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

‘Sister Wives’ Recap: Kody Brown Takes Issue With ‘Independent Woman’ Christine Amid Split Drama, Slams Her and Janelle’s ‘Snotty Attitude’

By
Sister Wives Spinoff Christine Brown Gets Her Own Cooking Show TLC
Christine Brown on 'Cooking with Just Christine.' TLC.com
4
1 / 4
podcast

A Not-So-Happy Anniversary

“I don’t consider myself married to him anymore,” Christine said during a confessional on what would have been her and Kody’s 27th anniversary. “I don’t wear our wedding rings anymore most of the time. I just feel like they’re a noose. … It felt so good just to take them off.”

The Utah native noted that since she and her former partner “never had a legal marriage” she didn’t know at “what point our marriage is technically over because there was no real marriage contract.”

While the anniversary was “a weird day,” Christine remembered having a “lot of great times” with Kody throughout their two decades together.

Back to top