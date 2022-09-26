A Not-So-Happy Anniversary

“I don’t consider myself married to him anymore,” Christine said during a confessional on what would have been her and Kody’s 27th anniversary. “I don’t wear our wedding rings anymore most of the time. I just feel like they’re a noose. … It felt so good just to take them off.”

The Utah native noted that since she and her former partner “never had a legal marriage” she didn’t know at “what point our marriage is technically over because there was no real marriage contract.”

While the anniversary was “a weird day,” Christine remembered having a “lot of great times” with Kody throughout their two decades together.