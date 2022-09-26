Meri’s Heartbreak Hits Home

In a heartbreaking moment, Meri told viewers that while on her way to see her mother, Bonnie, in the hospital she received a call that she had died at age 76. “I found out that she had been having a heart attack for a few days. It’s not something I’m ready for,” she said while in the car. “She’s only 76. … I don’t even know how to do this.”

Following her passing, Kody also mourned the loss, saying, “Bonnie was my first mother-in-law. I fell in love with her first. She was always just warm to me.”

Meri, for her part, was lost after learning of her mom’s death. “It just happened so fast. My mom was the most giving person that I ever knew,” she explained.