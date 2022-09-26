Mykelti Goes Into Labor With 2 Moms by Her Side

“I adore Mykelti. We have a really close bond,” Robyn said during Sunday’s episode, explaining that Mykelti lived with her while she was first courting Kody. The pair are still tight, which is part of why Mykelti invited her to the home birth of her first child.

While Robyn couldn’t be there in person, Christine, who is Mykelti’s biological mother, made sure she was there on a video call the whole time. “Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond,” Christine explained to the cameras. “When Robyn came into the family, she immediately just embraced Mykelti. I will always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti.”

Mykelti, meanwhile, revealed her own reasons for wanting Christine and Robyn by her side while she delivered her child. “As far as only having my mom Christine and my mom Robyn, I’m a lot closer to those two,” she said. “I’m a lot bonded to those two. I wanted to make sure that my birth, selfishly, I want my birth to be about me.”

After a few pregnancy complications, Mykelti welcomed daughter Avalon in April 2021. She and husband Antonio “Tony” Padron announced in June that they are expecting twins.