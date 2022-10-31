Christine Is Ready for Fresh Start

“I just wanted to start all over with a bedroom set,” Christine said of selling the bed she shared with Kody. “It was bittersweet. … I don’t want to carry anything that could bring up painful memories with Kody in my next house. I’m not taking toxic with me.”

The Utah native later claimed: “The best years of my life I gave to him and he shrugged his shoulders at me. … What I do know is that I would rather be alone and love myself then to be with someone who doesn’t love me.”

Kody, meanwhile, also opened up about losing his third wife as she prepared to leave town. “I gave Christine the best years of my life too and it hurts to have her try and have me own it,” he said.