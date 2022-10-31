Meri Is Struggling With Kody Romance

“It’s just so familiar. I’ve seen Kody give up on me and him,” Meri said while holding back tears. “I’ve been in the same situation with Kody in the past. I knew what I needed from Kody and I wasn’t getting it.”

Kody, however, didn’t agree with Meri’s assessment of their current relationship status. “I didn’t give up on me and Meri. It just turned out that the relationship was essentially unstable,” he explained. “It’s not a functional relationship. We can get along, but we can’t be together.”

Meri later confided in Robyn saying that when she’s asked by people why she stays with Kody since they “don’t have a relationship” she has to really think about it. “I pray on it. I always come to peace with it,” she said.