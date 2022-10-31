Meri Is Taking Christine’s Exit ‘Personal’

“Why are you doing this? How are you breaking up our family?” Meri asked while reflecting on Christine’s split bombshell. “I’m just real frustrated. It totally affects us. It’s more about him.

Leon’s mother broke down while thinking about how Christine’s move would affect the greater family. “I’m feeling betrayed. I can’t imagine what Kody’s feeling,” Meri told Robyn of the situation. “It just makes me think was it just all a lie? All those years? She didn’t even talk to me about it.”

Meri later confessed: “I felt like Christine was more than a sister wife. I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years. … “I’m taking it really personal.”

While Meri admitted that Christine “hasn’t seemed happy for a really long time,” she, like, Kody, didn’t understand why she would actually walk away.

“We worked as a family, though dysfunctional, for years,” Kody said during a confessional of the family’s past. “Long before Robyn was here. Struggling through these relationships but we were making it work for the sake of the kids.”