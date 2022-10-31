Property Wars

“I have an emotional attachment to this house. Yes, I do. Listen, I have an emotional attachment to Christine,” Kody said after seeing that Christine had boxed up most of her Arizona pad. “She’s already sold off some of the stuff that is ours.”

While Kody revealed that he thought the exes would split everything 50/50 amid their separation, Christine had her own idea. “My name is on the [Coyote Pass] property, and I also have this house,” she explained to her former spouse. “How about we just cut it and I keep everything from the house and the family keeps everything from the property. I don’t need anything from the property.”

Kody reluctantly agreed to give Christine any profit from the Arizona house sale while keeping the Coyote Pass property in the Brown family. “We’re done. We’re moving forward,” he said in a confessional. “She’s walking away with the money we would have paid off Coyote Pass with.”

Janelle, 53, also weighed in on the situation, saying, “I think it’s fair. This is easy. This is a really clean transaction.”