Ysabel Is ‘Sad’ About Her Own Move Amid Parents’ Drama

“I’m excited. I’m nervous. I’m really sad to be leaving dad,” Ysabel, 19, said during a confessional as she packed up her mom’s car for their road trip to North Carolina. “My dad isn’t coming with us. He has children here in Flagstaff.”

While Kody did help his daughter get ready for her move — she is going to live with Janelle’s daughter Maddie and her husband, Caleb, while she attends college — he confessed their bond isn’t great.

“I’m stretched thin. It’s not always an easy connection. I’m reflecting on what could [have] gone differently,” the patriarch explained. “And now Ysabel is moving as far away as she could.”

Ysabel, meanwhile, broke down into tears as she drove away from her family’s Arizona home. “It’s hard leaving not knowing when I’m going to see him again,” she revealed. “Not knowing when I’m going to see him again — is really hard.”