‘Sister Wives’ Season 16: Everything to Know

Christine and Kody Are Over

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement on November 2. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Kody commented on his third wife’s choice to leave him by sharing his own Instagram statement. “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” he wrote at the time. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”