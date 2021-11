Quarantine Conflict

In a supertease for the season released in October, the Brown wives chafed at the restrictions Kody put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus on the family property. “When it comes to the COVID virus, I’m not willing to gamble a family member’s life,” Kody said in the clip, explaining that all four of his wives were quarantining separately on the Coyote Pass property. “I’m the only one that’s going from home to home.”