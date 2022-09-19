Cancel OK

Biggest Revelations About Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s Relationship During Season 17 of ‘Sister Wives

Christine Compares Her and Robyn's Relationships With Kody
Christine Compares Her and Robyn’s Relationships With Kody

During season 17, episode 2, Christine got real about how Kody had treated her and her kids compared to his fourth wife. “It’s hard to see just such a contrast with Kody with how he is at Robyn’s house versus how he is at my house,” she said. “He’s just disengaged at my house. My kids and I hike all the time. Kody came hiking with us once and he brought Robyn’s kids because he was babysitting them.”

Robyn, on the other hand, revealed that “plural marriage is hard for me too” and denied that she got special treatment. “Kody’s been at my house a lot just by default because of the decisions the other wives are making,” she claimed. “His other relationships are stressing him out so much that it’s not like it’s really fun to have him around much anyway. He’s an angry man right now. What’s going on with him and Christine … I’ve never seen him like this before.”

