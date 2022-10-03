Christine Is Done With Kody’s Parenting Claims

After Christine told the sister wives about her and Kody’s split, the patriarch took issue with Christine taking Truely with her to Utah. Christine, for her part, was surprised by his reponse since she claimed he knew about it well before she told the rest of the group.

“I find it ironic that now he wants to be involved in my kids’ lives, now that I’m leaving. Now he wants 50/50 time with them,” she said in a confessional. “Well, hell, he could’ve had 50/50 time with us the whole f—king time we lived here. If he wanted 50/50, he should’ve been around more. He doesn’t get 50/50. He hasn’t been around enough for that.”