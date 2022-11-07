'Sister Wives' Season 17: Christine and Kody Brown's Bombshell Revelations

Christine Was Done With Kody Playing ‘Favorites’

“When I chose to leave Kody I knew I would be open publicly about it. It wasn’t a private decision,” Christine confessed during season 17, episode 9. “One of the things that I was concerned about was, would I be considered a fraud. Would I be considered a liar. I know without a doubt that I have tried for years to make this work. I have a clear conscience knowing that I gave it my best.”

She continued: “Being a mom is my most important thing. But I couldn’t with a clear conscience stay married to someone who had favorites and made it very known. And someone who was breaking my kids’ hearts. I needed to stand with them instead. And I wanted to do it for them.”