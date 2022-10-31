Christine’s Biggest Heartbreak

As Christine prepared to move daughter Ysabel to North Carolina for college, she reflected on how little her kids interacted with their father pre-split. “The hardest part of my whole life is that my kids don’t have a great relationship with their dad. He doesn’t even know them,” she confessed during season 17, episode 8. “You know what’s sad too, is they don’t know how amazing he is either. Kody has this awesome side to him that my kids don’t know and who I feel in love with. Of course, he’s not that person anymore and neither am I.”