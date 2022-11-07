House Hiccups

“It’s not really truly denial. It’s that everything that was special: the house, the kids, the furniture, everything is just like, ‘This is not mine,’” Kody said during season 17, episode 8, as Christine packed up their Arizona house. “It’s just a shock to me. The whole experience. The memories. Every bit of this. I just guess I better get used to this because this is the way that it is.”

Christine argued during the episode that her name is the “only name on this house” and therefore the profits from selling it should go to her. She offered to give Kody her Coyote Pass Property land so the family would own all five lots.

“Our family, the whole family helped Christine buy this house,” he explained. “That equity, technically, would be partly the family’s. It’s not cut and dry.” Kody, however, agreed to let Christine keep the money from the house sale to try and eliminate more back and forth.

Christine was “thrilled” by his response. “Our marriage didn’t work and I’m moving on and I’m moving,” she later told the cameras.