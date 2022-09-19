How the Kids Have Been Dealing With Things

Kody told Christine during episode 2 that he had “always loved” her despite not being “in love” for some time. While Christine understood how that happened, she confessed to the cameras that her girls were the ones who really suffered by Kody’s distance.

“I feel broken. And Isabelle is leaving and it’s a heartbreak to me that she’s leaving under these circumstances,” Kody said during a confessional, referring to their daughter moving away for school amid their split.

Christine, for her part, said, “It’s been hard for me that Kody hasn’t been around but it’s absolutely devastating for my daughters. Because they’re moving.”