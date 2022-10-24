How Truely Really Felt About the Split

“The first day when I found out, I was extremely upset. I’m fine now,” the preteen told her mom during season 17, episode 7. “I kind of noticed the signs earlier that you weren’t as happy …. It was a bit of a heartbreak at first but I’m fine [now].”

Truely, who was 11 when her parents called it quits, revealed she was more upset that she was the last person to learn of the split and move to Utah. “She told me last after everybody else that I didn’t get to know, and we were about to leave. it was kind of hurtful,” the TLC personality told the cameras. “It did feel like a betrayal that she wouldn’t bother to tell me about it and I was going to be affected the most.”

While Truely and Christine talked about the breakup openly, Kody expressed concern with how he was being portrayed amid the drama. “I do believe she’s being very unfair with me and to me,” he said during a confessional. “She’s marginalized me so much and our marriage so much that she’s kind of leading Truely into blowing it off. They’re blowing it off.”