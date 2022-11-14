Kody Claims Christine Wasn’t There for the Family

“A year ago when I looked at mine and Kody’s relationship it really felt like I couldn’t stay. But I hadn’t quite decided to move and to leave,” Christine told Kody during season 17, episode 10. “And I looked at our relationship, how it was, and I just got to thinking, it’s not a relationship I would wish on any friend of mine.”

After she explained that she decided to leave Kody once he vetoed her desire to move the family to Utah, he alleged that Christine was never a team player.

“This is what I remember: ‘I was interested in the family not in the man.’ That’s been your mantra. But it became about the man and not about the family. That’s the reason that I’m struggling in this,” Kody alleged. “It wasn’t about that family. This is my frustration. I’m angry that you weren’t interested in investing in the family. It breaks my heart. Now were at this point where it’s just over.”

Christine argued: “I did so much for the family. My house was always open to everybody. The big family is great, but when you feel like you’re a minimal person in Kody’s big picture and you really don’t even matter — it changes the perspective on everything.”

Although Christine said she’d been “heartbroken for years” before she ultimately made her decision to exit their plural family, Kody still couldn’t get over the betrayal.

“I’m so upset about how this has gone down. I don’t know the exact reason. I have no idea what’s going on with me,” he told the cameras. “If I really boil it down — it feels like after all I have done I’m being rejected anyway. And it’s just not rejection for me. It’s rejection for some of my kids and my other wives.”

He later confessed: “I just feel like for the past 14 years I’ve just been sucking it up with her. Just trying to be a loving husband. Now that she’s leaving I felt like giving her a piece of my mind. This ain’t my fault. You did this. [That’s] what I feel like. I don’t care if that’s not fair. That’s how I feel. She did this. She’s going to go around and tell my kids that I didn’t love her. I feel like she needs to realize here with this that she wasn’t loving me.”