Kody Confesses He Doesn’t ‘Trust’ Christine Amid Custody Drama

“I’m still in a very bad place about it,” Kody said of the divorce during season 17, episode 7. He later confessed that he and Christine weren’t seeing eye to eye on whether or not they should sell her Arizona house as she prepared to move.

Kody and Christine also butted heads over custody of their youngest child, Truely. “You and I have to actually have a child custody agreement in place or the state takes her — essentially becomes the owner of her,” he explained to his estranged spouse. “It’s stupid.”

Christine told the cameras that Kody “just doesn’t trust me” when speaking about sharing custody of Truely. The patriarch agreed, saying in a confessional, “No, I don’t trust her. What’s the next move she’s going to make against me?”

Kody noted that Christine relocating to Utah after the family fled the state in 2011 also made him nervous. “My wives and I left Utah under duress. She’s going back to a state that hates me,” he explained. “I don’t trust her. Whether she’s going to be good to me is unknown.”