Kody Has ‘Regret’ About the Split

“I’m just blue. We will never be there again,” Kody said during episode 5 after celebrating Ysabel’s high school graduation with the whole family. “I’m living in a delusional world where I’m wishing Christine didn’t leave. I’m struggling with sort of a state of regret and frustration.”

He continued: “It’s a weird thing to be getting left. It’s made me question getting into plural marriage. Question my faith. The message we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now.”

The patriarch later confessed that amid his drama with Christine, his dynamic with some of his children has become rocky. “I’ve got what feels like very strained relationships with a bunch of the kids. I don’t feel like I’ve got the respect that I should have,” he explained. “No, I’m not OK. I’m here. I’m in a funk. It’s this loneliness combined with a bitterness with the entire family.”